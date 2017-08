Forgoing use of turn signal leads to crash

Honking the horn isn’t the only way to communicate with fellow drivers, but a capital motorist forgot to use the other one – the turn signal – and was hit by another bike in Daun Penh district.

Driving with his buddy yesterday, the man was trying to make a blind left turn when another scooter rammed him from behind.

The driver was sent to hospital with injuries, while his passenger was left to negotiate how much he would pay the other driver.

Nokorwat