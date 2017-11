Former town crier not taking to lotto promotion

Shouting the details of an illegal lottery on high wasn’t the best strategy for a group of gamblers who were nailed by Battambang province’s boys in blue.

After getting reports of people being particularly vocal about their betting in O’Taki commune, police came to the advertised spot and rounded up four punters.

All their ledger materials were confiscated and the suspects were arrested and hauled to the station for questioning.

AKT