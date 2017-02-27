Fortune teller’s advice distinctly lacking luck

The stars didn’t align for a man who took his fortune teller’s advice and exhumed the urn of his eight-years-gone sister, moving it farther from his home in hopes it would improve his finances.

The man’s niece immediately made a complaint to police against her uncle and four others, accusing them of unlawfully tampering with her mother’s remains.

Police questioned the suspect, who said he had already discussed the matter with his niece, and had offered to host a ceremony to bless the move.

However, when the niece never came back to see him, he decided to go ahead with the move. All five were sent to provincial police.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY