Foul fowl foiled from entering Battambang

The police at Banteay Meanchey’s O’Beichoan checkpoint saved a whole lot of Battambangers’ stomachs from nearly a tonne of spoiled chicken on Monday when they arrested two men transporting the truckload of putrid poultry.

Authorities say the meat, coming from Thailand, was intercepted at about 3pm, when presumably the heat of the day made the raw meat quite odorous. The drivers were sent to court, while the police destroyed the confiscated chicken.

ANN