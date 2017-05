Four bandits don’t think rice in Kampot province

Four thieves in Kampot province’s Prey Khmum commune robbed a man of everything but his rice on Monday, making off with his jewellery, $25 cash and his moto paperwork included.

The robbers pulled close to the man and slapped him from behind before blocking his way and telling him to hand over any valuables.

The gang quickly cleaned him out, leaving him on the side of the road holding only a jar of rice to file a police report.

ann