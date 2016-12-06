Search form

Four-on-four fistfight in international uproar

Yet another drunken conflict erupted between two groups on Sunday, this time in a local restaurant in Preah Sihanouk province. A group of four Cambodians got into a verbal argument with a group of four Vietnamese counterparts, culminating in a brawl that could not be contained as glass containers were used to strike one another on their heads. The helpless restaurant owner called police, who had to resort to firing a shot into the air to break up the chaos. The eight hooligans were hauled to the police station. KAMPUCHEA THMEY

