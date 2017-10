Four roommates see their motorbikes stolen

It’s now the school bus for a group of university students who woke up yesterday to discover someone had broken into their shared flat and made off with four mopeds.

Reporting to Phnom Penh police in Stung Meanchey commune, the roommates say they were asleep on the first floor when a thief busted the lock and drove their motorbikes away.

Grateful for the detailed notes, police began their search for the scholars’ scooters.

Nokorwat