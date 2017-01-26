Fraudsters pull con on a Wing and a prayer

Search form

A woman in Banteay Meanchey province on Tuesday learned the hard way never to take her business on the road.

The Wing service operator told police in O Chrov district that five people in a pickup approached her about changing $7,900 into riel and the exchange was made later at an agreed-upon location.

After returning to her shop it was discovered the bills were fakes, meant only for burning during the Lunar New Year. Police said they are still searching for the fraudsters.

