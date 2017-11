Frazzled parking lot attendant loses moto

Five scooters were apparently too many for a parking lot operator to protect as an owner reported theirs had been stolen on the first day of Water Festival in Phnom Penh.

Parking in the tiny Tonle Bassac commune lot, the owner returned to find an empty space where his ride had been.

The man running the lot said there was no need to alert authorities and he would find the bike. The victim had other plans, however, and headed to the nearest police station.

Koh Santepheap