Freeloader drives his car through restaurant

A couple of quarrelling compatriots caused heaps of damage after a money-driven spat in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

A Chinese landlord booted his mooching fellow foreigner from a rental room after three months without pay.

In response, the laggardly loafer made a scene at his renter’s restaurant, prompting the proprietor and his posse to chuck rocks at his car windows.

Figuring the damage was done, the welcher drove his wrecked ride straight through the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

KOH SANTEPHEAP