Fresh wounds over old bike for capital crook

Even old motorbikes can be worth fighting for. That’s what a 34-year-old suspect learned when he tried to walk away from a construction site with a worker’s well-worn Suzuki Viva in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district yesterday.

The worker noticed the thief making off with his ride and called his colleagues to help dole out a beating on the criminal before police arrived to take him to the station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP