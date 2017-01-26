A friendly competition yields fierce conflict

Booze wasn’t the only thing causing headaches when a group of six gathered yesterday in Por Sen Chey district’s Chaom Chao commune to have a drink together.

After three inebriates went home, two remaining drinkers decided to arm wrestle.

But before they could square up a quarrel erupted. The host brought a knife from his room to cut the victim’s head just as his hands were held down by his tricky opponent.

When police arrived the knife owner fled leaving only the two rivals.

The victim filed a complaint to get $500 for wound treatment.

NOKORWAT