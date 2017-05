This friendship got off on the wrong foot

One youth’s enthusiasm for dance wasn’t appreciated by a rival, who attacked him outside a club in Poipet town on Saturday.

The victim was showing off his moves when he accidentally stepped on his foe’s foot.

Borrowing a knife, the suspect then sliced his opponent in the back and, when police came to make the arrest, readily confessed to settling the score for his stubbed toe.

Rasmei Kampuchea