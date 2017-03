Fruit feud squashed by intervening cops in Phnom Penh

Relations between fruit sellers went sour in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Friday when three siblings were injured from an attack by a rival vendor’s posse of 10.

Police say jealousy caused the suspect to start a conflict with his opponents, and after a police complaint was filed, he decided to make matters worse by attacking his rivals with a stick and the help of 10 friends.

Luckily, police showed up to arrest the bad apple.

KOH SANTEPHEAP