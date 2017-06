Fruitless thieves foiled in plucky potassium heist

The criminal life seemed particularly ap-peeling for two Kandal men in Sa’ang district when the sticky-fingered pair was caught trying to steal over 50 bunches of bananas on Saturday.

Police noticed the duo riding away with loaded bags on their motos and sensed monkey business. Realising the theft wouldn’t bear fruit, the two hung their heads and confessed.

Post News