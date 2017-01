Fuelled by liquor, driver crashes over concrete

A drunk driver found himself flying high as a kite in Phnom Penh yesterday after he crashed into a street divider, launching his car up and over to the other side of the road.

The reckless inebriate was moving at high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle, veering straight into the barrier.

The collision partially destroyed both car and concrete, with the man surprisingly stable enough to flee on foot.

FRESH NEWS