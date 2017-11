Furtive duo wipes out after cops give chase

Capital police are betting it wasn’t window shopping that brought two suspicious men to an area behind Aeon Mall yesterday. Making the rounds through Chamkarmon district, officers spotted the duo looking shifty and indicated for them to pull over.

Instead of stopping, however, they chose to gun it and clipped a tuk-tuk before wiping out. Both riders were cuffed and sent off to the interrogation room to see what they were so flighty about.

Nokorwat