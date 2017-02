Gadget-grabbing goon gets grabbed by cops

A man in the capital’s Stung Meanchey commune will need to use the station’s phone for his one call after he was arrested for stealing electronics on Monday.

Police received a complaint from a home owner who said she returned from work late to find her door ajar and phone, charger and speakers missing.

After a brief search, police managed to find the perp who confessed to his crimes and is now being sent to provincial court.

NOKORWAT