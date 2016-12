Gambler gals wrangled up by military police

A trio of lottery-ticket purveyors’ numbers came up on Friday, when they were busted by military police in Phnom Penh for their numbers-running ways.

While the area in Chbar Ampov is reportedly renowned for the risky activity, a recent decision was made to crackdown on the racket.

Among the damning evidence, police found gambling books, calculators and 10 million riel. The detained dames await their day in court. NOKORWAT