Gambling big, women get nabbed for lottery

An underground lottery ring was taken down by police in Ratanakkiri province’s Laban Siek commune on Tuesday when they arrested four women who were supplementing their grocery businesses with gambling.

Cops cracked down on the four bookmakers at the market, where they were collecting fees for the woman in charge of the draw.

Five mobile phones and several notebooks were confiscated and the women were sent to the district station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP