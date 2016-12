Gambling gang ditches a den of debauchery

Police found more than they had expected when they barged into an illegal cockfighting ring in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Saturday.

In addition to seizing seven cocks and four motorbikes, the cops also uncovered cards used for gambling at the veritable den of sin in Chaom Chao commune. Regrettably – if predictably – the owner of the illicit ring had absconded by the time the cops arrived.

KOH SANTEPHEAP