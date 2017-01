Gambling host finds his luck’s run out

Sometimes the things we own end up owning us. Kampong Speu police arrested a man for gambling after he was caught playing the Apong game in Udong district.

Following a tipoff phoned in from local villagers, the police found many people kneeling around a game board hoping to win big.

The punters all managed to flee, leaving only the unfortunate owner of the Apong game set to deal with authorities.

Koh Santepheap