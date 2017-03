Gang abandons their ‘no man left behind’ policy

A young victim was left high and dry to be beaten by 15 rivals in Choam Chao commune early on Sunday.

Sources say two groups had a quarrel at a nightclub and when the victim’s group was ambushed on the way home, his so-called friends fled, leaving him alone to take the thrashing and to have his moto totalled in the process.

Later that day, police caught five of the merciless malefactors, with 10 still at large.

KOH SANTEPHEAP