Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Gang bangers get banged up in Preah Sihanouk

Gang bangers get banged up in Preah Sihanouk

Decked out with all the latest weapons, a youth gang calling themselves “The Players” was caught before they could use them on a member of a rival group yesterday in Preah Sihanouk province.

Receiving information about an imminent attack, authorities tracked down the teen trio and, sure enough, found them carrying knives, slingshots and steel pipes.

The entire arsenal, along with their two motorbikes, was confiscated before the well-loaded lads were sent to the provincial station to explain themselves.

Koh Santepheap

Sineat Yon

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

A CPP campaign rally crosses paths with an opposition CNRP rally in the capital's Meanchey district on the first day of campaigning last month.

CNRP to go ahead with rally plans

The Cambodia National Rescue Party has been told it will not be allowed to hold its final commune election campaign rally at Phnom Penh’s Freedom P

Prime Minister’s Bodyguard Unit members march during anniversary celebrations in September last year. Opposition commune council candidates in Kandal fear the voter lists in their communes have been stacked with members of the bodyguard unit that don’t reside in the area.

Deployed for the campaign? CNRP concerned at number of soldiers registering in some communes

With the commune election now just days away, Cambodia National Rescue Party candidates in four provinces say they believe their communes have been