Gang bangers get banged up in Preah Sihanouk

Decked out with all the latest weapons, a youth gang calling themselves “The Players” was caught before they could use them on a member of a rival group yesterday in Preah Sihanouk province.

Receiving information about an imminent attack, authorities tracked down the teen trio and, sure enough, found them carrying knives, slingshots and steel pipes.

The entire arsenal, along with their two motorbikes, was confiscated before the well-loaded lads were sent to the provincial station to explain themselves.

Koh Santepheap

Sineat Yon