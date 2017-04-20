Gang brings only fists to New Year’s knife fight

One empty-handed youth gang found themselves at a sharp disadvantage when their better-prepared rivals whipped out knives at a New Year’s party in Kampong Speu province’s Kong Pisei district on Sunday.

An argument had broken out between the home team and a visiting gang from nearby Samrong Tong district, prompting the latter to brandish their blades at the unarmed local crew.

Unsurprisingly, the situation came to blows, and police were called to stop the chaos, arresting 11 thugs from both groups and sending them to the station.

Koh Santepheap