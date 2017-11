Gang isolates volleyball player, steals his moto

A group of capital thugs put a damper on postgame celebrations when they attacked a volleyball player and stole his moped while the team was heading home.

Falling behind his teammates in Choam Chao commune on Monday night, the victim was accosted by three strangers, who booted him off of his bike.

One with a sword jumped on the ride and drove it away. Chalking it up as a loss, the man’s teammates picked him up and headed to report the crime.

Koh Santepheap