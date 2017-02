Garment gal causes outrage with a glance

An innocent glance got a garment worker in trouble with a lousy lout at their factory in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district on Wednesday.

The victim was on her way to eat, when she happened to look in the man’s direction.

The man told her she was crazy for even looking at him, but she defiantly held her gaze, prompting the pugnacious punk to slap her in the face.

The woman has since sought police assistance.

Post News