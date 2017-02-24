Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Get-rich-quick scheme backfires for moto man

Get-rich-quick scheme backfires for moto man

A thief in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district will be facing some mammoth late fees after he sold a motorbike he borrowed in early January. The moto owner told police he loaned the suspect his ride last month to pick his wife up from work, but the man never returned.

However, he was spotted by the owner at the market and police were called to intervene on Wednesday. The suspect, who is awaiting legal action, told police he’d already spent all the money from the illicit proceeds.

POST NEWS

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Cambodia's last tile masters: Why a local craft is under threat

Brought over by the French, painted cement tile making has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe.

Interview: Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father

The story of Loung Ung and her family’s suffering under the Khmer Rouge became known around the world with the success of her autobiographical book, First They Killed My Father.

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields.