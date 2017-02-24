Get-rich-quick scheme backfires for moto man

A thief in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district will be facing some mammoth late fees after he sold a motorbike he borrowed in early January. The moto owner told police he loaned the suspect his ride last month to pick his wife up from work, but the man never returned.

However, he was spotted by the owner at the market and police were called to intervene on Wednesday. The suspect, who is awaiting legal action, told police he’d already spent all the money from the illicit proceeds.

