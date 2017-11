Girl gets lecture after being caught stealing

Instead of waiting to buy an iPhone X, a 12-year-old in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district decided to steal an iPhone and iPad from a villager on Monday.

Police say the homeowner was taking a nap when she heard neighbours shouting about a thief taking her gadgets.

Bystanders were able to stop the young criminal and saw her sent to police headquarters for a stern talking-to.

Kampuchea Thmey