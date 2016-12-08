Gloves come off when there is a debt to pay

A debt debate devolved into a catty clawing in Phnom Penh’s Chaom Chao district on Tuesday. An owed woman went to the home of her loanee to ask for the return of $80, but only the debtor’s daughter was home. The obstinate offspring refused to give out her mother’s phone number, antagonising her unwanted visitor into lacerating her face with filed fingernails. Police arrived at the scene, and convinced the slash-happy woman to forgive the debt as compensation for her savage scratch. NOKORWAT