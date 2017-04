Good Samaritan robbed, but karma strikes back

A man who pulled over at the call of a pedestrian had his politeness rewarded with pickpocketing in Phnom Penh’s Choam Chao commune on Saturday.

Police say the victim was riding home from a party when a young woman stopped him to ask if he was a motodop.

When he replied that he wasn’t, however, she allegedly snatched his wallet from his back pocket and ran.

After being chased down and apprehended she was taken to the police station where she confessed to her crime.