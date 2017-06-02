Granny given quite the fright by careless taxi

A day out with grandma was rudely interrupted for one family when a car struck their tuk-tuk yesterday and turned it over in the capital’s Daun Penh district.

Speeding through an intersection, a taxi collided with the tuk-tuk carrying a woman and her two grandchildren and flipped it, shaking its young riders. A concerned crowd of nearby people formed and traffic cops weren’t far behind.

They impounded the taxi and made sure none of the grandchildren were seriously injured.

Koh Santepheap

Sineat Yon