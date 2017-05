Gravel hauler may have some grovelling to do

An under-caffeinated capital truck driver fell asleep at the wheel while hauling gravel, tipping his rig in Tuol Kork district on Monday.

Heading to a construction site in Kampong Speu, the man felt sleepy and veered into a roundabout, causing his truck to flip.

Police showed up and impounded the truck for legal action. No word if the drowsy driver was made to scoop up the stones he spilled.

Koh Santepheap