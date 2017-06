Grifters make desperate run to south of the border

A cross-province chase ultimately left a Siem Reap pawnbroker empty-handed as two conmen escaped with $20,000 on Monday.

Pawning an undocumented car in Temple Town, the duo grabbed another ride and headed to Kampong Thom before the victim pursuing them called on Kampong Svay district police.

When the getaway car stopped running, the suspects fled on foot, leaving both cops and victim cursing their stamina.

Nokorwat