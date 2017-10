Gritty aftermath for SUV that ran into sand truck

Two drivers weren’t expecting a visit to the beach or hospital, but they may have gotten both after a collision with a sand truck Sunday in Preah Sihanouk province’s Prey Nop district.

Police say the SUV was trying to pass a car on Highway 4 when it smashed into the lorry hauling the dredged dirt.

The truck driver fled and when authorities arrived on the scene the passengers were sent off for treatment while both vehicles were impounded to the police yard.

