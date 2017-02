Groomed gossiper undercuts hairy biz

Maybe the hairdressing business isn’t as profitable as it used to be. That seems to be the conclusion drawn by a 42-year-old salon owner who decided to dip into a second profession: drug dealing.

On Monday, a particularly observant customer tipped off capital police in Chbar Ampov district, who uncovered chemical substances that couldn’t be easily explained away as hair dye.

The well-coiffed con was then sent to court.

Kampuchea Thmey