Groom’s pop popped with glass at wedding

A planned night of gaiety turned gory after a groom’s father was injured during a wedding celebration in Kampot on Tuesday.

Apparently the guests of the two betrothed did not mix, leading to an argument that culminated in thrown glasses and minor injuries.

The newly wedded man’s father was among the wounded, so rather than spending the night with his new wife, the ill-fated son spent his evening tending his father’s injuries.

Koh Santepheap