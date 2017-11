Grudge leads man to attack brother-in-law

It was “spare the rod, spoil the brother-in-law” for a Battambang province man who came at his kin with a length of metal in Rokha Kiri district on Monday over a long-standing grudge.

Authorities say his anger boiled over, leading him to attack his sister’s beau before fleeing.

Suspecting him to be hiding somewhere in the village, cops are searching for the belligerent brother.

Koh Santepheap