Guard dogs fail to bite intruders, bite the dust

A family in Battambang province’s Rokhakiri district were wrong to ignore the barking of their now-deceased dogs just before midnight on Monday.

The next morning, the family awakened to find their dogs poisoned and their two motorcycles stolen.

The family said they always parked and locked their motorcycles in the basement, which was guarded by the two dogs, prompting police to speculate that the thieves may have monitored the place for some time.

KOH SANTEPHEAP