Guarding silverware while hawking crystal

A security guard who was supposed to be safeguarding his Phnom Penh community was instead found to be subverting social order by surreptitiously slinging drugs on Sunday.

Police suspected that the guard had a side job, but waited until they had enough evidence to raid his Meanchey rental room.

In the apartment, investigating officers were unsurprised to uncover 14 small packages of crystal meth, and swiftly sent their suspect on his way to the slammer.

NOKORWAT