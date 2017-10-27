Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Gullible, greedy woman in bad jewellery trade

Gullible, greedy woman in bad jewellery trade

The lure of sharing a sparkling booty resulted in a capital woman swapping her jewellery for mere pieces of shiny metal.

The 28-year-old construction worker was approached by two other women at a local market offering to divvy up a bag of jewellery they claimed to have found.

On agreeing to the proposal, she was taken to a quiet spot and asked to swap her platinum ornaments for what turned out to be fake gold trinkets.

Slow to the plot, the woman later realised her faux pas and went to the cops, who are still on the lookout for the bejewelled duo.

Nokorwat

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Nakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a