Gullible, greedy woman in bad jewellery trade

The lure of sharing a sparkling booty resulted in a capital woman swapping her jewellery for mere pieces of shiny metal.

The 28-year-old construction worker was approached by two other women at a local market offering to divvy up a bag of jewellery they claimed to have found.

On agreeing to the proposal, she was taken to a quiet spot and asked to swap her platinum ornaments for what turned out to be fake gold trinkets.

Slow to the plot, the woman later realised her faux pas and went to the cops, who are still on the lookout for the bejewelled duo.

Nokorwat