Gun no help for gambler on losing streak in Kandal

Luck was not a lady for a 35-year-old patron of Kandal province’s Diamond Casino who, after a night of – presumably – drinking and losing, lost his cool at half past midnight yesterday.

The man didn’t take kindly to staff asking him to pay up and threatened them at gunpoint. That’s when security guards intervened, beating the suspect to the point of injury before handing him to police.

Cashless and in custody, authorities also relieved the man of his handgun and motorbike.

Nokorwat