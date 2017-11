Hang on Scoopy: driver crashes into ice truck

A driver trying to dodge customs payments was met with a chilly reaction when his vehicle crashed into an ice truck in Kampong Chhnang province’s eponymous commune on Sunday.

Loaded with three undocumented Honda Scoopys, the speeding car crossed into the opposite lane and collided with the lorry.

Officers arrived on the scene to impound the vehicles and confiscate the scooters until their fees were paid.

Nokorwat