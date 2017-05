Harmonised ‘help’ cries succeed in drawing cops

Two voices proved better than one for shouting for police help on Friday as two phone snatchers were caught and arrested in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district.

The culprits pulled up to two girls on a motorbike and pulled the cellphone from the hand of one, then fled.

Police promptly responded when the girls called in unison, chased the men down and hauled them to their offices for further action.

nokorwat