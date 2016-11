Hatchet job lands man in hospital after dispute

A choleric construction worker with an axe to grind took a swing at his colleague’s face with the literal edged weapon after long-simmering tensions erupted on Saturday night in Svay Rieng.

The construction site co-workers, who had feuded previously, saw their passions flame anew during an intense argument. The quarrel culminated in one man producing a hatchet and quickly dispatching his nemesis to hospital.

The unhinged assailant has since been apprehended.

NOKORWAT