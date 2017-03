Having state plates pays off in the capital

A foreigner coughed up the cash following a fender bender with an official in the capital on Wednesday, despite witnesses reporting the official was at a fault.

An expat operating a BMW was allegedly rear-ended by a car with state licence plates, prompting both drivers to exit their vehicles and dispute the damages.

The BMW driver initially demanded $500, but upon realising his adversary might have powerful friends, ended up paying the other man $100 instead.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY