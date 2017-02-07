Hawk-eyed moto owner finds flock has his back

Sometimes strangers can be your staunchest allies in tough situations. That’s what a man in Kandal province learned yesterday after driving his newly purchased motorbike to his lotus farm.

Khsach Kandal district police say the bike was locked when the man left it at the edge of his field. When he saw two thieves starting it up he called for help from people nearby.

The sympathetic Samaritans managed to restrain one of the two suspects and prevent the bike from leaving. Police were called to deal with the thief.

NOKORWAT