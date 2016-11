Head-on hit-and-run a bad example for youth

A head-on collision at a traffic light at a busy Phnom Penh intersection led to one party fleeing headlong from the scene of the crime yesterday morning.

A car occupied by two women crashed into another vehicle loaded with four teens, but rather than acting as the responsible older party, the women took off.

Police pursued the panicky ladies, apprehending them and proposing to mediate a compensation agreement.

KOH SANTEPHEAP