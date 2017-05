Heartbroken bro takes blade to buddy in capital

Anger may have been a cover-up for bruised brotherly love on Wednesday when a man in the capital’s Russei Keo district attacked his friend for disagreeing with his plan to sell his house and move away.

Mentioning the relocation over drinks, the suspect got mad and fetched a machete and sliced his bud’s back.

Police came to take the suspect in for legal action and sent his cleaved comrade to the hospital.

NOKORWAT