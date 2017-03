Hell-raising Kampot teens told to knock it off

Police were conscripted into PR efforts for tourist-friendly Kampot town on Tuesday when they briefly detained 11 young men and a woman who were causing general disorder.

The constabulary claimed the youths were driving their motos loudly late into the night, annoying visitors and tarnishing the town’s tranquil image.

After being “educated” and signing a contract promising to represent their city in a better way, the youngsters were set free.

ann